Dogs intended as dinner now have loving Pennsylvania homes

YORK, Pa. (AP) — When Meghan Kahler and Steven Halstead adopted the Japanese mastiff, he came with the name Daniel. He is a big, old goofy dog, emphasis on big. Daniel didn’t seem to be a good name, so they changed it. They named him Ham “like Christmas ham,” Meghan said. It made sense. They adopted Ham around Christmas 2020. And just a few months before that, Ham was destined to become ham, having been rescued from a South Korean farm where dogs were bred and raised to be food. “We think we’re funny,” Steven said. “For a meat market dog, it’s a great name.”