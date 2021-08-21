Female scientist ‘nerdy girls’ tackle COVID-19 questions

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Alison Buttenheim was no expert in infectious diseases, but as a social scientist and public health researcher, she felt compelled to help friends and family make sense of the novel coronavirus spreading quickly in the United States. She and social epidemiologist Malia Jones decided to create Dear Pandemic — an online platform where no question was too basic or embarrassing, where answers would be backed by science and a “Dear Abby” kind of level-headed reason. The project was intended as a temporary public service, but quickly ballooned from an Instagram account to include Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and a website with tens of thousands of followers.