Flash Flood Watch from SUN 6:00 AM EDT until MON 2:00 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Southern Wayne County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY

AFTERNOON…

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Flash Flood Watch for portions of central New York and northeast

Pennsylvania, including the following areas, in central New York,

Delaware, Otsego and Sullivan. In northeast Pennsylvania,

Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern Wayne, Pike and Southern Wayne.

* From Sunday morning through Monday afternoon.

* An upper level low stalled over the Mid-Atlantic states will

interact with the remnants of Hurricane Henri, bringing heavy

rainfall to the

Poconos, Catskills, and portions of the Wyoming and Mohawk Valleys.

The heaviest rainfall will occur later on Sunday into Monday across

the Catskills and Poconos, with western and northern slopes most

favored. Storm Total Rainfall of 2 to 4 inches is expected, with

localized higher amounts possible. This will lead to potentially

significant flash flooding on area creeks and streams, with

flooding possibly working downstream into mainstem rivers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&