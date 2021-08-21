Flash Flood Watch from SUN 6:00 AM EDT until MON 2:00 PM EDT

Flash Flood Watch from SUN 6:00 AM EDT until MON 2:00 PM EDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Delaware County
…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY
AFTERNOON…
The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a
* Flash Flood Watch for portions of central New York and northeast
Pennsylvania, including the following areas, in central New York,
Delaware, Otsego and Sullivan. In northeast Pennsylvania,
Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern Wayne, Pike and Southern Wayne.
* From Sunday morning through Monday afternoon.
* An upper level low stalled over the Mid-Atlantic states will
interact with the remnants of Hurricane Henri, bringing heavy
rainfall to the
Poconos, Catskills, and portions of the Wyoming and Mohawk Valleys.
The heaviest rainfall will occur later on Sunday into Monday across
the Catskills and Poconos, with western and northern slopes most
favored. Storm Total Rainfall of 2 to 4 inches is expected, with
localized higher amounts possible. This will lead to potentially
significant flash flooding on area creeks and streams, with
flooding possibly working downstream into mainstem rivers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&