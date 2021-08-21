Flood Advisory from SAT 1:27 AM EDT until SAT 5:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Delaware County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

East Central Delaware County in central New York…

* Until 500 AM EDT.

* At 127 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding

is expected to begin shortly in the advisory area.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Delhi, Andes, Bovina Center, New Kingston, East Delhi and

Halcottsville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

&&