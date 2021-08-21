Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Bryce Harper hit a two-run homer and the Philadelphia Phillies snapped a four-game losing streak with a 4-3 win over the San Diego Padres in a matchup of struggling teams. The Padres have lost eight of their last nine games and are slipping in the race for the second NL wild-card spot. The Padres’ loss, along with Cincinnati’s 5-3 win over the Marlins, moved San Diego and Cincinnati into a tie in the wild-card race. Philadelphia is four games back in the NL wild-card standings.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mitch Keller struck out six over five solid innings, Gregory Polanco drove in two runs and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-0. Pinch-hitter Yoshi Tsutsugo hit his first homer with Pittsburgh in the ninth. Keller walked one and worked around six hits in picking up his first victory since May 29. He had allowed 10 earned runs across 14 1/3 innings in his previous three starts since being recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis. Three relievers covered the final four innings to preserve the shutout.

UNDATED (AP) — Most of the top college football players who opted out of the 2020 season because of the pandemic decided to leave school and launch pro careers. But plenty of other players who opted out of last season chose to continue playing in college. Some decided to transfer. The list of notable players back this season after opting out last year features two-time, 1,000-yard rusher Kennedy Brooks of Oklahoma.