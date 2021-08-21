Henri drifts further east, possibly sparing the Southern Tier from the worst

SUNDAY: Peeks of sun early. Becoming breezy. Outer bands of Henri arrive during the afternoon 70% PM. Best chance east of I-81. Tropical downpours possible. High of 81 (76-83). Winds out of the north, northwest at 5-15 mph, gusts up to 30 mph.



SUNDAY NIGHT: Heavy rain possible 70%. Higher chance for rain east. Windy at times. Low of 68 (65-70). Winds out of the northwest 10-15 mph.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Hurricane Henri is approaching the northeast. The hurricane will likely make landfall along the Southern New England coast or Long Island. The big question however is where does the storm go after landfall.



The Southern Tier will be walking a very fine line with regards to the heaviest rainfall. There is still the chance for flash flooding as tropical downpours pivot into the region especially east of I-81.



Make sure to stay with 12 News for all of the latest information and potential impacts to the area.