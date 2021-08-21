Police: Man falls to his death at Citi Field concert

NEW YORK (AP) — A man who fell about five stories while attending a Dead & Company concert at Citi Field has died, police say.

The man apparently fell Friday night from one of the elevated sections of the park and was taken in critical condition to New York Presbyterian Hospital in Queens, where he died, police said in a release.

Police said officers were summoned shortly after 9 p.m. to the location where the 46-year-old man was found after he had fallen. Citi Field in Queens is where the New York Mets play their home games.

The investigation was continuing and the identity of the man was not released pending notification of family.