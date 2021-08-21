Second annual car show held at Vestal Elks Lodge with proceeds reaching Project Lifesaver

VESTAL (WBNG) -- The Vestal Elks Lodge held their second annual Veterans Car Show with dozens of classic cars.

All proceeds went to help local veterans and to several local police departments for Project Lifesaver, which are tracking devices for those with dementia and autism.

This year lodge members collected golf balls for the Wounded Warriors Bunkers in Baghdad program to help veterans and current soldiers.

Organizer Mindy Moniz says it was great to see the community back out after canceling last year's car show.

"We just want to thank the community for all their support," Moniz said. "Not just for coming out in support but for handing us raffles, for absolutely everything. This is a great community and they support everything this lodge does. Just can't thank the community enough for supporting us and everything that we do."

The Vestal Elks Members collected over 18,000 golf balls and challenged all the other lodges in the district to do their own golf ball collection for the cause.