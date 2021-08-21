State of Emergency declared for Upstate counties as hurricane approaches

(WBNG) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo declared a State of Emergency for several counties in New York as hurricane Henri approaches the state.

States of emergencies have been declared in Broome, Chenango and Delaware counties.

Cuomo said up to 500 national guard troops and other state assets have been directed have been directed to prepare for storm damages.

You can find the latest on the forecast by clicking here.

12 News will have more information on Hurricane Henri and its impacts to the Southern Tier in its 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts.