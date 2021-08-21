Teen lifeguard dies after accident off NJ shore beach

CAPE MAY, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a teenage lifeguard was killed in an accident off a New Jersey shore beach. The Cape May city government said Saturday that 16-year-old Norman Inferrera III died after an accident Thursday off the Reading Avenue beach. Officials said that current information indicates that Inferrera was rowing a lifeguard boat that was broadsided by a wave and flipped over, knocking him unconscious. Fellow lifeguards responded immediately, and he was flown to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden, where he died Friday night, officials said. Officials said the Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, youth had recently completed his training and was spending his first summer working as a lifeguard at Cape May.