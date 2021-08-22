Biden says US-led evacuation from Kabul is accelerating

WASHINGTON (AP) --President Joe Biden says the U.S.-led evacuation of Americans, at-risk Afghans and others from the Kabul airport has picked up speed this weekend.

Speaking at the White House on Sunday, Biden said 11,000 evacuees had been airlifted out of the Afghan capital in a 36-hour period. He also said that no Afghan evacuees are being flown directly to the United States without prior screening.

Tens of thousands of people remain to join the airlift, which has been slowed by security issues and U.S. bureaucracy hurdles.

The Pentagon has ordered six U.S. commercial airlines to help move evacuees from temporary sites outside of Afghanistan.