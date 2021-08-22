Binghamton women’s soccer blanks Fordham University

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Two goals in the second half helped the Binghamton women's soccer team get their first win of the season.

Final score:

Binghamton - 2 (1-1), Fordham - 0 (0-2)

After a scoreless first half, BU struck in the 58th minute after withstanding some pressure from the Rams. Stefania Piantadosi found Maya Anand at the far post with a cross from the right and Anand's header from a tight angle went back across the goalmouth and into the right corner for a 1-0 lead.

Binghamton's second goal came in the 77th minute with Olivia McKnight taking a feed from Piantadosi 35 yards out in the middle and shielded possession while dribbling into the box. McKnight ripped a right-footed shot that found the far corner to help the Bearcats extend their lead.

"It was a well-earned victory today," head coach Neel Bhattacharjee said. "We stepped up our lines and pressure in the second half and once we did that we got some good moments in transition and scored two quality goals because of it. And then we did everything we needed to do to hold off a dangerous Fordham attack. We needed to show some resilience coming off a tough loss Thursday and we did that today."

Binghamton heads back on the road to face Bryant University Thursday afternoon.