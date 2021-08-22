Flash Flood Warning from SUN 9:09 PM EDT until MON 12:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Chenango County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Northwestern Chenango County in central New York…

* Until midnight EDT.

* At 909 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated tropical thunderstorms

producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2

inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2

inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Plymouth, Otselic, Pitcher, Smyrna, Pharsalia, Lincklaen, South

Otselic and South Plymouth.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED;

EXPECTED RAINFALL…1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR