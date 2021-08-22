Flash Flood Warning from SUN 9:09 PM EDT until MON 12:00 AM EDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Chenango County
The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Northwestern Chenango County in central New York…
* Until midnight EDT.
* At 909 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated tropical thunderstorms
producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2
inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2
inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Plymouth, Otselic, Pitcher, Smyrna, Pharsalia, Lincklaen, South
Otselic and South Plymouth.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
&&
FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED;
EXPECTED RAINFALL…1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR