Flash Flood Watch until MON 8:00 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Northern Wayne County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING…

The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania, including

the following areas, in central New York, Delaware, Otsego and

Sullivan. In northeast Pennsylvania, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern

Wayne, Pike and Southern Wayne.

* Through Monday evening.

* An upper level low stalled over the Mid-Atlantic states will

interact with the remnants of Hurricane Henri, bringing heavy

rainfall to the Poconos, Catskills, and portions of the Wyoming

and Mohawk Valleys.

The heaviest rainfall will occur later on Sunday into Monday across

the Catskills and Poconos, with western and northern slopes most

favored. Storm Total Rainfall of 2 to 4 inches is expected, with

localized higher amounts possible. This will lead to potentially

significant flash flooding on area creeks and streams, with

flooding possibly working downstream into mainstem rivers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&