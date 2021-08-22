Flash Flood Watch from SUN 6:00 AM EDT until MON 8:00 PM EDT

Flash Flood Watch from SUN 6:00 AM EDT until MON 8:00 PM EDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Delaware County
…FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM EDT THIS MORNING
THROUGH MONDAY EVENING…
The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for
* Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania, including
the following areas, in central New York, Delaware, Otsego and
Sullivan. In northeast Pennsylvania, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern
Wayne, Pike and Southern Wayne.
* From 6 AM EDT this morning through Monday evening.
* An upper level low stalled over the Mid-Atlantic states will
interact with the remnants of Hurricane Henri, bringing heavy
rainfall to the
Poconos, Catskills, and portions of the Wyoming and Mohawk Valleys.
The heaviest rainfall will occur later on Sunday into Monday across
the Catskills and Poconos, with western and northern slopes most
favored. Storm Total Rainfall of 2 to 4 inches is expected, with
localized higher amounts possible. This will lead to potentially
significant flash flooding on area creeks and streams, with
flooding possibly working downstream into mainstem rivers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&