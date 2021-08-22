Flash Flood Watch until MON 8:00 PM EDT

Flash Flood Watch until MON 8:00 PM EDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Chenango County
…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING…
The National Weather Service in Binghamton has expanded the
* Flash Flood Watch to include portions of central New York and
northeast Pennsylvania, including the following areas, in central
New York, Broome, Chenango, Cortland and Madison. In northeast
Pennsylvania, Susquehanna and Wyoming.
* Through Monday evening.
* An upper level low stalled over the Mid-Atlantic states will
interact with the remnants of Hurricane Henri, bringing heavy
rainfall to the Poconos, Catskills, and portions of the Wyoming
and Mohawk Valleys.
The heaviest rainfall will occur later on Sunday into Monday across
the Catskills and Poconos, with western and northern slopes most
favored. Storm Total Rainfall of 2 to 4 inches is expected, with
localized higher amounts possible. This will lead to potentially
significant flash flooding on area creeks and streams, with
flooding possibly working downstream into mainstem rivers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
