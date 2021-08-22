Flash Flood Watch until MON 8:00 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Chenango County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING…

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has expanded the

* Flash Flood Watch to include portions of central New York and

northeast Pennsylvania, including the following areas, in central

New York, Broome, Chenango, Cortland and Madison. In northeast

Pennsylvania, Susquehanna and Wyoming.

* Through Monday evening.

* An upper level low stalled over the Mid-Atlantic states will

interact with the remnants of Hurricane Henri, bringing heavy

rainfall to the Poconos, Catskills, and portions of the Wyoming

and Mohawk Valleys.

The heaviest rainfall will occur later on Sunday into Monday across

the Catskills and Poconos, with western and northern slopes most

favored. Storm Total Rainfall of 2 to 4 inches is expected, with

localized higher amounts possible. This will lead to potentially

significant flash flooding on area creeks and streams, with

flooding possibly working downstream into mainstem rivers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

