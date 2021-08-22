Flood Advisory from SUN 8:27 PM EDT until MON 2:30 AM EDT

Flood Advisory from SUN 8:27 PM EDT until MON 2:30 AM EDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Chenango County
The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
Southeastern Broome County in central New York…
Chenango County in central New York…
Southwestern Madison County in central New York…
Eastern Susquehanna County in northeastern Pennsylvania…
* Until 230 AM EDT Monday.
* At 827 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to tropical
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain
have fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Norwich, Hamilton, Deposit, Kirkwood, Conklin, Guilford,
Cazenovia, Sanford, Morrisville, Susquehanna, Nelson, Plymouth,
North Norwich, Coventry, Susquehanna Depot, Greene, Oxford,
Harford, Sherburne and Bainbridge.
Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the
area. This additional rain will result in widespread minor flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
&&