Flood Advisory from SUN 8:27 PM EDT until MON 2:30 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Chenango County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Southeastern Broome County in central New York…

Chenango County in central New York…

Southwestern Madison County in central New York…

Eastern Susquehanna County in northeastern Pennsylvania…

* Until 230 AM EDT Monday.

* At 827 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to tropical

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain

have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Norwich, Hamilton, Deposit, Kirkwood, Conklin, Guilford,

Cazenovia, Sanford, Morrisville, Susquehanna, Nelson, Plymouth,

North Norwich, Coventry, Susquehanna Depot, Greene, Oxford,

Harford, Sherburne and Bainbridge.

Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the

area. This additional rain will result in widespread minor flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&