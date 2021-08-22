Flood Advisory from SUN 9:40 PM EDT until MON 1:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Cortland County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Western Broome County in central New York…

Cortland County in central New York…

Northeastern Luzerne County in northeastern Pennsylvania…

Western Susquehanna County in northeastern Pennsylvania…

Central Wyoming County in northeastern Pennsylvania…

* Until 100 AM EDT.

* At 940 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to tropical

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area.

* Flooding of poor drainage areas, underpasses, and small creeks

will be likely over the next few hours.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Binghamton, Wilkes-Barre, Johnson City, Endicott, Pittston,

Tunkhannock, Montrose, Marathon, Greater Binghamton Airport,

Falls, Vestal, Old Forge, Moosic, Edwardsville, Rush, Luzerne,

Bear Creek, West Wyoming, Nanticoke and Springville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

&&