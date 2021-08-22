Greece: Forest fire destroys jobs of pine resin collectors

AGDINES, Greece (AP) — Residents in the north of the Greek island of Evia have made their livings from the dense pine forests surrounding their villages for generations. Tapping the pine trees for resin has been a key source of income for hundreds of local families. But hardly any forests are left after one of Greece’s most destructive single wildfires in decades rampaged across northern Evia for days. Tens of thousands of hectares of forest and farmland were reduced to a dystopian landscape of blackened, skeletal remains of trees. Collectors and beekeepers say the damage will affect the resin crop for generations to come. .