Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Adam Frazier scored the winning run on a wild pitch by Philadelphia’s Connor Brogdon in the 10th inning, and the San Diego Padres overcame a strong outing by Aaron Nola and beat the Phillies 4-3. Jake Cronenworth hit a two-run homer to center field with two-out in the ninth inning off Nola to tie the game at 3-all.Mark Melancon (3-2) earned the win by pitching scoreless ninth and 10th innings. Brogdon (5-3) took the loss. Nola, who didn’t figure in the decision, pitched a perfect game through six innings and lasted 8 2/3 innings, finishing with 11 strikeouts.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Yoshi Tsutsugo and Kevin Newman homered and Ke’Bryan Hayes added a two-run single, rallying the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 5-4 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals. Leadoff hitter Ben Gamel added three hits and a walk, and Jacob Stallings had two hits for the Pirates. Edmundo Sosa, Tyler O’Neill and Paul Goldschmidt each had two hits for St. Louis. Genesis Cabrera (2-4) allowed three runs on four hits in the seventh to take the loss.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ben Roethlisberger turned in a perfect passer rating of 158.3 and led the Steelers’ first-team offense to a pair of touchdowns as Pittsburgh defeated the Detroit Lions 26-20. Roethlisberger had his initial opportunity to work with first-year offensive coordinator Matt Canada during an in-game setting. The 39-year-old Roethlisberger ran Canada’s up-tempo approach to near perfection in three series. He finished 8 of 10 for 137 yards and two touchdowns, both to rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth.

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Quinn Sullivan scored in the 87th to give the Philadelphia Union a 1-1 draw with Montreal on Saturday night. Sullivan blasted a rocket from the top of the circle after Jack Elliott sent him a back pass. Montreal opened the scoring just before the half when Joaquin Torres’ cross found a sliding Djordje Mihailovic for a close-range counter. Philadelphia is unbeaten in nine home matches.

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Look out for the underdogs. With no international bracket at the Little League World Series this year because of COVID-19 travel restrictions, runners-up in the U.S. regional tournaments have filled half the 16 available slots. They’re noted on the schedule as B teams, while the regional winners are the A’s. So far, the B’s are having some fun. In the first round, the B’s won five of the eight games played. Oregon manager Chris Kelly says the reason for the B teams’ success is simple — in his words the players are 12-year-olds, not superheroes.