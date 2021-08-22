Hoskins hits 2 HRs in return, Phils beat slumping Padres 7-4

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Rhys Hoskins homered twice in his return from the injured list and Kyle Gibson pitched eight fantastic innings as the Philadelphia Phillies beat San Diego 7-4, knocking the skidding Padres out of playoff position for the first time since April 21. J.T. Realmuto also went deep and Odubel Herrera was 4 for 5 with a home run and three RBIs to help the second-place Phillies remain five games behind Atlanta in the NL East. San Diego has lost nine of 11 and dropped a game behind Cincinnati in the race for the second NL wild card. Gibson gave up one run and six hits.