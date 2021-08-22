Israel strikes Gaza after violent protests along border

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military has bombed Palestinian militant weapons sites in the Gaza Strip following a violent demonstration on the perimeter fence that left an Israeli police officer critically injured. The army said in a statement Sunday that it struck four Hamas weapons sites in the Gaza Strip following the violent demonstration along the border. The Gaza health ministry says at least 24 Palestinians, including a 13-year-old, were injured by Israeli gunfire. An Israeli Border Police officer was shot and critically injured. Israel and Hamas are bitter enemies that have fought four wars and countless skirmishes since 2007.