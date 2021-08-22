Merkel, Ukrainian leader discuss peace efforts, gas pipeline

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel has sought to move forward stalled peace efforts in eastern Ukraine and stressed Germany’s commitment not to let Russia use a new gas pipeline as a “weapon.” She spoke Sunday on what is likely her last visit to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv as Germany’s leader. Merkel backed getting a leadership meeting between Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France on the situation in eastern Ukraine, where fighting with Russia-backed separatists has left 14,000 dead since 2014. Ukraine’s leader supported the idea, but wants Western nations to exert more pressure on Russia. He also warned Russia was using the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline as a geopolitical “weapon.” The pipeline will soon bring gas from Russia directly to Germany, bypassing Ukraine.