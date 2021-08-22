Rain from Henri may trigger flash flooding

TONIGHT: Tropical downpours from Henri 90%. Heaviest east. Rainfall accumulations of 1-3". Potential for flash flooding, especially east of I-81. Low of 68 (65-70). Winds out of the northwest at 10-15 mph.



MONDAY: Scattered tropical downpours 70% east. Best chance east. Peeks of sunshine late. High of 80 (77-83). Winds out of the northwest at 5-15 mph.



MONDAY NIGHT: Thinning clouds with a few lingering showers 30%. Low of 67 (62-68). Winds out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

The upper-level low is having a stronger than expected influence on Tropical Storm Henri after landfall which has changed the trajectory of the system. The storm will now make a hard turn west and stall out over western CT/MA. With the more aggressive turn to the west however, the axis of heaviest precipitation has also shifted a bit further to south, now mainly over the Hudson Valley.



That being said, there will still be the potential for flash flooding especially east of I-81 Sunday night through Monday. At this time, there will be minimal impacts to main stem rivers.