Binghamton University move-in added to weekend traffic on the Vestal Parkway

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Binghamton University's move-in day created congestion over the weekend on the Vestal Parkway.

The school said Monday there were several factors that led to the high volume of students moving in at the same time.

Binghamton University had assigned students different move-in time slots, but they said other factors created timing changes.

"There wasn't one single factor that created the traffic on Saturday. It was more of several different challenges regarding the impending storm and verification of student vaccination records," said Ryan Yarosh, Binghamton University's director of public relations.

He added that with the high number of students from the Long Island region, they decided it would be best to move-in before the heavy storm hit over the weekend.