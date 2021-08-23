Flash Flood Watch until MON 8:00 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Otsego County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING…

The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania, including

the following areas, in central New York, Broome, Chenango,

Cortland, Delaware, Madison, Otsego and Sullivan. In northeast

Pennsylvania, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern Wayne, Pike, Southern

Wayne, Susquehanna and Wyoming.

* Through this evening.

* Rain associated with Henri will produce an additional 0.50 to 1.00

inches east of I-81 today. Afternoon instability will lead to

thunderstorm formation. Some storms will produce torrential

downpours and cause localized flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&