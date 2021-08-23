Flash Flood Watch until MON 8:00 PM EDT

Flash Flood Watch until MON 8:00 PM EDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Susquehanna County
…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING…
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania, including
the following areas, in central New York, Broome, Chenango,
Cortland, Delaware, Madison, Otsego and Sullivan. In northeast
Pennsylvania, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern Wayne, Pike, Southern
Wayne, Susquehanna and Wyoming.
* Through this evening.
* Rain associated with Henri will produce an additional 0.50 to 1.00
inches east of I-81 today. Afternoon instability will lead to
thunderstorm formation. Some storms will produce torrential
downpours and cause localized flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&