Flood Advisory until MON 5:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Chenango County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has extended the

* Flood Advisory for…

Southeastern Broome County in central New York…

Chenango County in central New York…

Southwestern Madison County in central New York…

Eastern Susquehanna County in northeastern Pennsylvania…

* Until 500 AM EDT.

* At 213 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated a line of showers producing

heavy rain in the area. Minor flooding of poor drainage areas may

redevelop in the advisory area.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Norwich, Hamilton, Deposit, Kirkwood, Conklin, Guilford,

Cazenovia, Sanford, Morrisville, Susquehanna, Nelson, Plymouth,

North Norwich, Coventry, Susquehanna Depot, Greene, Oxford,

Harford, Sherburne and Bainbridge.

Tropical showers have redeveloped and will move over already

saturated areas. Localized flooding of low lying areas and storm

drainage systems is likely.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&