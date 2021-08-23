Flood Warning from MON 12:13 AM EDT until MON 3:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Chenango County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Flood Warning for…

Northwestern Chenango County in central New York…

* Until 300 AM EDT.

* At 1213 AM EDT, Flooding is ongoing in the area and will continue

into the night. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Plymouth, Otselic, Pitcher, Smyrna, Pharsalia, Lincklaen, South

Otselic and South Plymouth.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

&&