Flood Warning from MON 12:13 AM EDT until MON 3:00 AM EDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Chenango County
The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a
* Flood Warning for…
Northwestern Chenango County in central New York…
* Until 300 AM EDT.
* At 1213 AM EDT, Flooding is ongoing in the area and will continue
into the night. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Plymouth, Otselic, Pitcher, Smyrna, Pharsalia, Lincklaen, South
Otselic and South Plymouth.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
&&