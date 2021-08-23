Pentagon to mandate COVID-19 vaccine, as Pfizer is approved

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon says it will require service members to receive the COVID-19 vaccine now that the Pfizer vaccine has received full approval. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had vowed earlier this month to require the shots once the Food and Drug Administration approved the vaccine. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby says guidance is being developed and a timeline will be provided in the coming days. Governments and companies around the world have taken similar action amid the struggle with the highly contagious delta variant, which has sent U.S. cases surging to heights not seen since last winter.