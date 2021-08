Flash Flood Watch for Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Otsego, Sullivan, Susquehanna and Wayne Counties until 8 PM Monday.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers, rain and thunderstorms. 0-.25” (.50”-1.00”) 60% High 80 (76-82) Wind NW 5-10 G15 mph

As Tropical Depression Henri exits, we'll keep showers and thunderstorms in the forecast. Most of these will be east of I-81. The chance of precipitation decreased tonight with a few showers and patchy fog.