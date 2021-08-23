Watch: Gov. Cuomo gives farewell address

(WBNG) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo will give a farewell address at noon Monday.

That is the last day Cuomo will be governor of New York State before his resignation takes effect.

You can watch Cuomo's farewell address by clicking here.

On Aug. 10, Cuomo announced that he will resign in two weeks. This was one after New York State Attorney General Letitia James announced that an independent investigation into sexual harassment allegations against Governor Cuomo found legitimate claims.

On Aug. 24, New York Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul will replace Cuomo as governor of the state. She will be New York's 57th governor and the first woman to hold the position.

