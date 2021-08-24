42 migrants arrested after coming ashore in South Florida

MIAMI (AP) — A group of Haitian migrants has been taken into federal custody after coming ashore in South Florida. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say federal officers and local law enforcement took 42 migrants into custody near Key Biscayne. Officials said they are investigating whether the group was smuggled to the United States. The vessel involved was seized. Haiti’s southwestern peninsula was hit earlier this month by a 7.2-magnitude earthquake, killing at least 2,200 people, injuring more than 12,000 and destroying nearly 53,000 houses.