Algeria breaks off diplomatic ties with neighboring Morocco

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Algeria’s foreign minister says his country is breaking diplomatic ties with Morocco “starting today,” amid growing hostility between the neighbors. Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra, speaking at a news conference on Tuesday, read a statement from the president saying ties between the North African nations were severed. The announcement comes nearly a week after the official APS new agency quoted President Abdelmadjid Tebboune as saying at a security meeting that “incessant hostile acts perpetrated by Morocco have meant the need for a revision in relations between the two countries.”