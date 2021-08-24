Cat rescued from Binghamton storm drain after two days

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A cat named Squishy was rescued from a Binghamton storm drain and is now recovering in safety.

The kitten was saved by Every Dog's Dream, a Southern Tier organization that rescues dogs and cats and helps them get to a foster family.

After spending two days working to get out of the storm drain, Squishy was spotted by an Every Dog's Dream volunteer.

With the help of NYSEG, City of Binghamton Fire and the Department of Public Works, the volunteers were able to get the cat safely out of the drain.

One of those volunteers is Dan Washburn, who said a rescue like this is nothing new because of the work they do.

"We do a lot of work with feral cats. We do a lot of trap, neuter and release, which is really important. There's a lot of strays around here. It benefits not only the cats, but the community as well," he said.

For more details on how to foster cats, click here.