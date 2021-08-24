Chicago watchdog harshly criticizes ShotSpotter system

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago’s watchdog agency has concluded in a scathing report that the gunshot detection system the police department uses rarely produces evidence of gun-related crime in the city. The Office of Inspector General’s Public Safety section says its analysis of the ShotSpotter system that has cost Chicago tens of millions of dollars does not support the contention that the system is an effective crime-fighting tool. The report is the latest blow to the system that has come under scrutiny since March when it set in motion the events that led to the Chicago police shooting of a 13-year-old boy.