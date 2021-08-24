Could saving the state tree help fix trout fishing troubles?

AIRVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania fishermen like Russ Collins are worried about trees. Collins, vice president of Trout Unlimited’s southcentral region. wonders whether a struggling tree species could ultimately endanger one of the top fishing grounds in the country, if not the world. He sees, first-hand, how the iconic hemlock — Pennsylvania’s state tree — is under siege and is dying off. “If they continue to die like they’re doing, the water will continue to warm …,” he said, then stopped himself. “Years ago you’d fish for (trout) in the Poconos and you’d catch a 27-inch fish and now they’re all 12 and under. It’s the results of warming waters.”