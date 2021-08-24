Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Cornerback Joe Haden wants to finish his career with the Steelers. The 32-year-old Haden is entering the final year of his contract. He’s already gone public with his desire to possibly sign an extension, citing his love of the organization and coach Mike Tomlin. Haden’s proven reliable and effective in his four years in Pittsburgh, earning a Pro Bowl nod in 2019 and missing just three games over the past three seasons. Haden believes the 2021 edition of the Pittsburgh defense can be even better than the one that finished 2020 ranked third in the league.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Yoshi Tsutsugo homered and Bryan Reynolds tripled in the seventh to help the Pittsburgh Pirates rally to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-5. With the game tied in the eighth, Noé Ramirez (0-1) walked three straight to load the bases before Jake Faria came in to face Ke’Bryan Hayes with one out. Hayes sent a dribbler to short on the 10th pitch of the at-bat, scoring Kevin Newman.Pirates reliever Anthony Banda (2-0) struck out the side in the eighth. David Bednar retired the side in order in the ninth for his second major league save.

UNDATED (AP) — Ohio State is the pick to win a fifth straight Big Ten football championship. Indiana is looking to challenge the Buckeyes after winning six of eight games and spending six weeks in the top 10 last year. The Hoosiers bring back one of the Big Ten’s top defenses and they also return quarterback Michael Penix Jr. Wisconsin is the favorite in the West after finishing third in the division. The Badgers were plagued by injuries and had two games canceled because of COVID-19. Coaches under pressure are Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh, Nebraska’s Scott Frost and Purdue’s Jeff Brohm.

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — The Big Ten is the latest Power Five conference to announce that a team must forfeit if it doesn’t have enough players available for a league game because of COVID-19. The Big Ten said the team that forfeits will be assessed a loss in the conference standings and its opponent will be credited with a win. If both teams are unable to compete on the date of as scheduled conference game because of COVID-19, and the game can’t be rescheduled, it will be considered a no contest. The Power Five conferences appear headed toward having similar forfeit policies.

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Ella Bruning has become a star at the Little League World Series. The starting catcher for Abilene, Texas, is the 20th female to play in the LLWS and the only girl to compete in this year’s tournament. She can hit, pitch, steal bases and take a foul ball on the knee. In Texas’s 6-0 win over Washington last week, she stole second, scored the first run and led the team with two hits and an RBI, becoming just the third girl to have a multi-hit game in the Little League World Series.

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Little League World Series games have only featured a few hundred family and friends in the stands this year because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Turns out they were the ones making a lot of the noise in the first place. Because all the players are 12 years old or younger and can’t be vaccinated, restrictions are tight at the tournament when it comes to crowd size. But Nebraska manager Dustin Rader says his players aren’t down about it. In Rader’s words, it sure beats last year.