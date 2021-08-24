Leaders react to Hochul sworn in as 57th New York Governor

(WBNG) -- As of Aug. 24, Kathy Hochul is governor of New York State.

She was formally sworn in to the position at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday. Governor Hochul is the first woman governor the state ever had and is its 57th governor overall.

Posted below, are the reactions to Governor Hochul taking the helm of New York State. The list will be updated as statements are made available:

Attorney General Letitia James:

“Today is a historic day for New Yorkers with the swearing in of our first female governor, Kathy Hochul. I congratulate Governor Hochul on this incredible accomplishment and wish her well in her new role building on the progress of our great state. I look forward to continuing to work with her and the entire incoming administration.”

State Senator Fed Akshar:

It’s a new day in New York, and Governor Kathy Hochul faces a slew of challenges left by the previous administration, including a struggling upstate economy that’s led to rampant outmigration by businesses, workers and young people alike, a tax system that’s the highest in the nation and an unprecedented rise in crime following his disastrous bail “reform” changes. All of these issues were hurting New Yorkers before the crippling pandemic hit and addressing them all will help put our State back on the right track. I wish our new Governor the best in her efforts to tackle these issues in addition to helping guide New Yorkers safely through the ongoing pandemic. It’s my hope that her approach, her attitude and her policies are nothing like that of her predecessor. We can’t spend our way out of budget deficits, or tax our way out of an oppressive business climate. We cannot prevent violent crimes or rehabilitate those who commit them by immediately turning purveyors of violence loose on the streets. We cannot remove racism from our society by simply eliminating the police or their ability to protect our citizens. We cannot properly serve the needs of the people through bullying and intimidation, but instead through putting politics aside, actually listening to one another and making good faith efforts to truly work together. I’ve always had a positive working relationship with Ms. Hochul. I know we share a strong focus on advancing policy and funding to address the heroin and opioid crisis and I stand ready to work with her however I can if the goal remains to improve the lives of those I proudly represent and help restore trust in New York State government.

Statement from Speaker Carl Heastie:

Today, we have sworn in the first woman to serve as governor of New York. From State Senate majority leader to state attorney general to vice president of the United States, we continue to see women rise through the ranks of government, and it is a welcome trend. Governor Kathy Hochul has served at every level of government and is a qualified and dedicated public servant. Over the course of her time in public service, she has visited every corner of this state and developed strong relationships with local representatives. My colleagues and I know that our state is facing many significant challenges, and we are prepared to partner with Governor Hochul in addressing them. We look forward to working with her to ensure our children can safely return to school, New Yorkers are able to stay in their homes, small businesses can thrive again, our work to end to the scourge of gun violence continues and to fight the resurgence of COVID-19 to finally put this pandemic behind us. We stand ready to work with Governor Hochul to continue moving New York forward.

Conservative Party Chairmen Gerard Kassar:

The New York State Conservative Party congratulates Gov. Kathy Hochul on her swearing in today. We wish her well as New York’s 57th governor, even as we represent a sharply divergent political viewpoint. We were struck, however, by the Governor’s response to a reporter’s question this morning asking Mrs. Hochul to identify the thing she most hopes to accomplish in Albany. “I want people to believe in government again,” she said, as though she had nothing to do with the corrupt administration that lost the faith of New Yorkers. Not for nothing, as we say in Brooklyn, but Governor Hochul has been Andrew Cuomo’s chief lieutenant in Albany since 2015. To suggest that she is in no part responsible for that loss of faith is disingenuous in the extreme. Governor Hochul may have been better served by admitting her own culpability in the corruption that went on in Albany these past six years, and asking New Yorkers for forgiveness. Or is that too much for us to expect?

State Assemblyman Joe Angelino