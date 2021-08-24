Local restaurants excited for students to be back at Binghamton University

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Tuesday was the first day back for Binghamton University students as they start their fall semester.

"We look forward to seeing all the kids back and we look forward to seeing them come in and have some food and have a good time," Garage Taco Bar kitchen manager Timothy Oliver says.

Students back on campus have local restaurants excited about what it can mean for our area.

"It's more business," Oliver said. "It's more money pumped into our local community, more money that can get turned around and get spent in our local community."

Oliver has been at Garage Taco Bar since 2016, so this isn't his first experience with college students coming back.

"It gets crazy busy, but that's why we do the jobs that we do. Can't wait to try and get past 2020 and try to make the best of 2021 now," Oliver said.

Garage also says they're doing everything they can to make sure people stay safe at their restaurant.

"We're still following CDC guidelines, trying to keep people distanced, trying to do what we can do to make sure no one gets sick while they're here and to protect our staff from getting sick."

It's not just downtown restaurants that are looking forward to having students back. Los Tapatios is less than a mile away from campus and says it's nice to see things somewhat getting back to normal after a tough year and a half.

"Having some semblance of normalcy, especially with everything that happened last year," host Sean Sinchi said. "We didn't have students and you know what's going on, so now to have students back and getting back into the rhythm of things, pretty excited for that."

While the restaurant doesn't have any precautions set up as of right now, they say they're keeping a close eye on the delta variant and taking a wait-and-see approach as to how it hits our area with BU students back.

"A lot of them are already coming in with the same rules that were implemented in the first place. They are wearing masks, they are trying to socially distance themselves and things of that nature. I feel like even without us as a restaurant imposing those rules people are doing what they feel is right," Sinchi said.

Garage Taco Bar says they do offer students a discount and hope to see more of them come out before winter comes to the Southern Tier.