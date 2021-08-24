‘No blindsiding,’ Hochul vows as she takes helm in New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) -- Kathy Hochul has become the first female governor of New York and taken over an administration criticized for inaction during Andrew Cuomo's final months in office.

The Democrat and former member of Congress from western New York took the oath just after midnight.

At a ceremonial swearing-in later Tuesday at the State Capitol, the former lieutenant governor promised a "fresh, collaborative approach."

Delivering my first address as Governor to the people of New York. Watch: https://t.co/U2iNYfCBKZ — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) August 24, 2021

She noted she had already begun speaking with Democratic leaders who have long complained about being shut out of key decisions.

Hochul will have an opportunity to reshape a capital where Cuomo dominated before being felled in a sexual harassment scandal.

She also said that she'll mandate masks in New York schools and wants vaccination or testing for school staff. She said a series of school-related policies will be announced later in the week.

