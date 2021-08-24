Police confirm one killed in I-81 crash

(WBNG) -- According to New York State Police, one person is dead after a crash on I-81 Southbound near Whitney Point.

State Police say it happened between Exits 8 (Whitney Point) and 7 (Castle Creek) around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Troopers responded to a 911 call of a vehicle on its side and on fire in the rock-cut near mile marker 26. One person is confirmed deceased.

Traffic was backed up for miles on I-81S as all lanes were closed in that area.

Troopers are looking for any witnesses that may have seen the vehicle on Interstate 81 south. The vehicle is a black Kia Sedona with Missouri license plates.

If you witnessed the vehicle on 81 south just before 6:15 p.m. or saw it crash, please call New York State Police at (607)775-1241.