Tri-Cities Opera to host free performance honoring American service members and their untold stories

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The Tri-Cities Opera and the Veteran's Coalition are set to host a free performance of the United States Army Field Band's production of "THE FALLING AND THE RISING" in September.

Originally created from interviews with active-duty soldiers, wounded warriors and veterans this 80-minute opera serves as a lyrical poem to American service members, shining a light on their often-untold stories.

General Director of the Tri-Cities Opera John Rozzoni said his hope is that this production and the stories of soldiers and veterans will help connect the civilian and veteran population.

"They're a lot of issues that our Veterans face and we think that as an Opera company we can use our platform to help bring light to those issues," Rozzoni said.

This production continues Tri-Cities Opera's commitment to engage programming that honors Veterans, service members and their families. Rozzoni said the operatic story of service began in 2017 with "GLORY DENIED."

"In 2017 the Tri-Cities Opera began working with the Veteran's Coalition in Binghamton and we work with them every two years to provide an event that really helps raise awareness for Veteran issues," Rozzoni said. "One of the exciting things featured in these productions as well as a Veterans chorus that we are going to be using is made up of local Veterans."

Rozzoni said they are still looking for local Veterans to join the chorus.

The free performance will take place on Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. at the Broome County Forum Theatre.

To reserve tickets, or for more information on how you can join the Veterans, chorus click here.