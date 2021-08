Heat Advisory for Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Tioga and Tompkins Counties until 7 PM Wednesday.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, turning partly cloudy. A few showers. 0-.05” 20% High 88 (86-90) Wind SW 3-8 mph

More sunshine and heat on Wednesday with highs approaching 90. There could be a few late day/early evening showers, but dry time will dominate.