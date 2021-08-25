Autopsy slated on boy, 4, found dead in parked car

MOUNT WOLF, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say an autopsy is slated on the body of a 4-year-old boy found dead in a parked vehicle on a Pennsylvania street near his family’s home. The York County coroner’s office said the body of Dameon Erb was found Tuesday afternoon in East Manchester Township. Officials said family members reportedly noticed he was missing from the home and its surroundings. He was found unresponsive in the closed and parked vehicle on the same block. An autopsy is slated Thursday at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown. The Northeast Regional Police Department is investigating.