Booster shots arriving soon in Southern Tier

(WBNG) -- COVID-19 booster shots are on their way to the Southern Tier.

Broome County Health Director Rebecca Kaufman says the region is working as a whole to get Pfizer and Moderna doses to be a part of that roll-out. She expects those vaccines to arrive in the coming weeks.

When those shots do arrive and the county gets the "green light," Kaufman says boosters will first be administered to healthcare workers, as well as few others who got the COVID shot early, because those groups were eligible early on in New York.

On Aug. 18 U.S. health officials announced booster shots will start rolling out on Sept. 20 pending FDA authorization and a CDC Advisory Committee's recommendation.

A person is eligible for a booster shot 8 months after their second dose. So until that time, Kaufman urges you to check your vaccination card.

"I would definitely know your date, and look ahead to see where 8 months would fall," Kaufman said. "We will make sure, in Broome County, there is a way for people to receive their booster shot."

As of now, Kaufman says officials are still working out the details of a system for where and how New Yorkers can get their shot.

"We're excited to hear the Governor's ideas for how this can roll out as well, and work with the State Health Department and healthcare partners to roll it out here in Broome County," Kaufman explained.

Over the past few months, many vaccine sites across the state have closed. Governor Kathy Hochul said on Tuesday NYS-run sites could make a return as the demand for boosters increases.

As for Broome County, Kaufman said she hopes local pharmacies, primary care providers, hospitals, and even the health department, play a vital role in getting people boosters.