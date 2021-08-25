Closure of popular wilderness area extended because of fires

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — U.S. Forest Service officials have extended the closure of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness after Minnesota’s largest wildfire doubled in size. The Greenwood fire burning in the Superior National Forest in northeastern Minnesota has grown to about 34 square miles, and four new smaller fires started within the BWCA this week. Officials are keeping the popular wilderness closed for another week, until Sept. 3, dealing a blow to tourists as well as to the outfitters and other businesses that depend on them. Also closed now are Forest Service lands along the upper Gunflint Trail, including campgrounds and trails, but the road remains open.