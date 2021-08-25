Evictions resume next week while funds remain available for rent assistance

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Emergency Rental Assistance Program was designed to pay landlords and relieve tenants back rent payments.

With the state's eviction moratorium ending at the end of the month, Broome County's Social Services Department said that out of more than 1400 applications, only 176 applications have been provided the funding requested.

"We're concerned," said Nancy Williams, the director of social services in Broome County. "There's a lot of people who could take advantage of this that for whatever reason are not. The support is there, the money is there and evictions are going to start again."

Landlords and renters must work together on the applications and the money will go directly to the landlord.

Anyone with questions or needing assistance on their application can call United Way's 211 hotline.