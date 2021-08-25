Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nelson Cruz returned from the COVID-19 list, played first base for the first time in his career and hit a tiebreaking two-run double in the eighth inning for the Tampa Bay Rays, who beat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-1. The 41-year-old Cruz had never played first in the majors or the minors. He handled all his chances cleanly in his first action anywhere on defense since he played right field for Seattle in 2018. Cruz singled in the first and sixth innings before his big hit in the eighth, a line drive off Archie Bradley that got past left fielder Odubel Herrera and scored Brett Phillips and Randy Arozarena.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — JT Brubaker pitched five scoreless innings for his first win in nearly three months, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-2. Brubaker (5-13) allowed four hits with six strikeouts, stranding five runners in scoring position. Since last winning May 29, Brubaker went 0-9 with a 7.08 ERA in 12 starts. Diamondbacks starter Madison Bumgarner (7-8) surrendered four runs on six hits in six innings. Pittsburgh, which is 0-9 with a chance to sweep this season, has won four of five after taking the first two of the three-game set against Arizona.

UNDATED (AP) — Three-time All-Pro receiver Cliff Branch and Super Bowl-winning coach Dick Vermeil are finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2022. Branch is the senior candidate and Vermeil is the nominee in the coaches category picked by a five-person committee of Hall of Fame voters. To be elected to the Hall of Fame, Branch and Vermeil must receive 80% of the vote from the entire 49-member selection committee when it meets early next year.

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Ella Bruning has become a star at the Little League World Series. The starting catcher for Abilene, Texas, is the 20th female to play in the LLWS and the only girl to compete in this year’s tournament. She can hit, pitch, steal bases and take a foul ball on the knee. In Texas’s 6-0 win over Washington last week, she stole second, scored the first run and led the team with two hits and an RBI, becoming just the third girl to have a multi-hit game in the Little League World Series.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks left-hander Caleb Smith has been suspended 10 games and fined an undisclosed amount for having a foreign substance on his glove during a game last week. Smith’s suspension is the second this season as Major League Baseball cracks down on pitchers using sticky substances to get a better grip on the ball. Seattle’s Hector Santiago had his 10-game suspension issued last month. Smith has elected to appeal his suspension, which otherwise would have begun Tuesday night against Pittsburgh. Smith had his glove confiscated after he came off the field in the eighth inning against Philadelphia last Wednesday and was ejected.

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal magistrate judge has decided that changes by the Philadelphia Phillies to the Phillie Phanatic mascot were sufficient to allow its continued use by the club. U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn sided with the creators of the Phanatic in deciding it had been registered as an artistic sculpture under copyright law. She recommended that Harrison/Erickson be credited as sole authors of the Phanatic and said the company had the right to terminate the Phillies’ 1984 agreement to acquire rights to the fuzzy creature. The Phillies unveiled the redesign of the green mascot last year.